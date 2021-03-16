Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Price Target at $48.50

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 16,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

