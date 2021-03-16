Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $510,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

VBIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 55,556 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $826.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

