Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce sales of $32.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.32 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $129.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $134.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.48 million, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $142.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.38 million, a P/E ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

