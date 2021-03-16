Brokerages Expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. Sterling Construction reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

