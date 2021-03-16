Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.64 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $17.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $117.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,742 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 615,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 186,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,398. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

