Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $111.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.97 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

