Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $708.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.57.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

