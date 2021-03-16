Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce $100.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $99.51 million. Workiva posted sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $410.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.01 million to $410.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $475.20 million, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $489.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,807,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.16. 392,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,225. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.