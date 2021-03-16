Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

SWIR opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

