Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,809,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 393,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

