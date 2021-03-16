Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. 19,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.95, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,753,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

