Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

