Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.32 Million

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $182.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.90 million and the highest is $183.94 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $164.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $752.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.20 million to $769.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $794.52 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $63,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,834 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $6,882,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,593. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

