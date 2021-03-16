Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.78. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

