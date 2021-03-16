British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) PT Raised to $4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

