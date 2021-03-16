Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner Sells 14,811 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BYD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. 869,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

