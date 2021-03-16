Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after acquiring an additional 244,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BOX by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NYSE:BOX opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

