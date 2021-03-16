Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 63.9% in February

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the February 11th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Borqs Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRQS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

