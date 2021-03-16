Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.