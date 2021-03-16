Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$0.73

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$0.57 to C$0.73 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,740. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.