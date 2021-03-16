BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) by 1,444.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BKMC stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

