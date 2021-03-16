BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.89.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$561.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.