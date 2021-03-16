BMO Capital Markets Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target to $16.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.75 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $16.13.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

