Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 25,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,765. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,790 shares of company stock worth $221,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

