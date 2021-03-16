Bloomin’ Brands’ (BLMN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $29.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

