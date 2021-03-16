Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $28.00. 3,262,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,761,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

