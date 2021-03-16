Blockpass (PASS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,248.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,248.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.00662436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.