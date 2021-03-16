BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.30 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 571.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.95. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 614.40 ($8.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.