BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

