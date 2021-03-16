BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the February 11th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.96. 184,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,397. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

