BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Financial worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

