BlackRock Inc. Has $44.54 Million Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $44,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

