BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Heritage Commerce worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $665.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

