BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of MSG Networks worth $41,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSGN stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

