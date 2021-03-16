BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,576 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,594 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $274.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

