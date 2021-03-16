BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 341,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,373.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.