BitForex Token (BF) Hits Market Cap of $16.86 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One BitForex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $625,707.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00049748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.80 or 0.00664623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00026138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035565 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,264,126,957 tokens. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.