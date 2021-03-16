Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $197.26 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00016376 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

