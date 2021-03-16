Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $16.09 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $298.79 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $16.09 or 0.00028466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.21 or 0.00931105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00343532 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

