bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.86 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $92.86 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00461632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00062588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00072857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00575992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.