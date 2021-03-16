BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.16 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,127.22 or 0.99625582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00075438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

