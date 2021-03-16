Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

BPTH stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.