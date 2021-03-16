Binance Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.46 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $251.93 or 0.00457966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $38.93 billion and $2.46 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.00558200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010611 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

