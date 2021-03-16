Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

