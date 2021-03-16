Berenberg Bank Lowers Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to Hold

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SHLAF opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. Schindler has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $293.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.27.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

