Berenberg Bank Downgrades Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

