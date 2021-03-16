Beldex (BDX) Hits Market Cap of $81.22 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Beldex has a market cap of $81.22 million and approximately $30,147.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

