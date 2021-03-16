Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,858. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.75. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

