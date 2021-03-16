Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,138 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.