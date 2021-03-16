Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.